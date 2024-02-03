Metis Global Partners LLC Has $719,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

