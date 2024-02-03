Metis Global Partners LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $234.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

