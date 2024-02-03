Metis Global Partners LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

