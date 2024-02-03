Metis Global Partners LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,729. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.