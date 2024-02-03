Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.4 %

PTC opened at $178.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.