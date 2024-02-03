Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $206.80 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

