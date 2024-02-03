Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.47 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

