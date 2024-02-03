Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $373.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $413.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.