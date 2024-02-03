Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MTB opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.