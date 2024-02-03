Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

