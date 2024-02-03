Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.61 and a twelve month high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

