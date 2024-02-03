MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of MillerKnoll worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $81,726,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.