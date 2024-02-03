Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 125,295 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 170.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.08, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of -0.28. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

