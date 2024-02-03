Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,054 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Match Group worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

