Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,936 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Assurant worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

