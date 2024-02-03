Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,980 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $234.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

