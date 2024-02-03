Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.