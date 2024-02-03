Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,780 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after buying an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 163.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

LUV opened at $30.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.