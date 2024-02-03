Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Robert Half worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

NYSE RHI opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

