Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,898 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

