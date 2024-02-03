Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

