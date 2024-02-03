Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 116.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $354.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $356.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

