Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $529,103,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

