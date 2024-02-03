Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Snap worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Snap by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $104,868,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of SNAP opened at $17.05 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

