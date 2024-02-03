Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Insulet worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.31. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

