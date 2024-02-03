Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 215 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of BILL worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in BILL by 178.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.