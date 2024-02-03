Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $354.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $391.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

