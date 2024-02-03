Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $1,509,092.13 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,509,092.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,853.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $145,023.72.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $85,773.33.

Natera Trading Down 0.7 %

NTRA opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

