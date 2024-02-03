National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,016,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

