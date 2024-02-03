NBC Securities Inc. Invests $125,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $83.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

