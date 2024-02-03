NBC Securities Inc. Invests $129,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
