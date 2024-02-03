NBC Securities Inc. Invests $129,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.