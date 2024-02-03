NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.