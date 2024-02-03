NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,134 FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

