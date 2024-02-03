NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

