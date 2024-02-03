Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 618 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 618 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $16,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

