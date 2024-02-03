Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,319,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEOG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.54 and a beta of 1.12. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

