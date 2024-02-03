New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Earns Underperform Rating from Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

NYCB opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

