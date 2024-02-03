New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

