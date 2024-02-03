Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $251.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.