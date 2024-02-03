Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

