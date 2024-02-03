NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $661.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $666.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

