ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $102,339.72 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 13,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $102,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,547,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,026.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $128,401.34.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,423 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $138,356.73.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ON24 by 194.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

