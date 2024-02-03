Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

OSK opened at $113.37 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

