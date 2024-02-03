PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PPL by 117.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

