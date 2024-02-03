Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 713,435 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5,354.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,159 shares of company stock worth $1,533,162. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.59 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

