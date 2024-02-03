Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,265 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.60 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

