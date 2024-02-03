Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,710,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $153,696,000 after buying an additional 401,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

