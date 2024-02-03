Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

