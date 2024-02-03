Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

