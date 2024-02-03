Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

DGX stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

